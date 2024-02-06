Heavy snow expected starting Tuesday, 4 to 7 inches

The National Weather Service Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a winter storm warning for counties in Southeast Missouri including Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Bollinger.
According to the urgent winter weather message issued by the service as of Monday, Feb. 17, the warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. The message states that heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulation between 4 and 7 inches.
The National Weather Service extended forecast for Cape Girardeau shows that here is "slight chance" of snow tonight with a 20% chance of precipitation. The forecast states on Tuesday there is a 50% chance of snow after 11 a.m. with temperatures in the high of 24 degrees. Tuesday night's forecast shows a likely chance of heavy snow with a 100% chance of precipitation.
"Dangerous cold temperatures will follow after snow ends. Low temperatures in the teens Wednesday morning and single digits Thursday morning will cause wind chills to drop below zero," the winter weather message states.
The winter weather message also encourages people to delay travel if possible and "drive with extreme caution".
