All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 17, 2025

Heavy snow expected starting Tuesday, 4 to 7 inches

A winter storm warning has been issued for Southeast Missouri, predicting 4-7 inches of snow from Tuesday morning to Wednesday. Expect dangerous cold and wind chills below zero following the snowfall.

Nathan Gladden avatar
Nathan Gladden
A National Weather Service graphic shows the expected snowfall from midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18, through 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.
A National Weather Service graphic shows the expected snowfall from midnight Tuesday, Feb. 18, through 12 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19.Courtesy of National Weather Service Paducah, Kentucky

The National Weather Service Paducah, Kentucky, has issued a winter storm warning for counties in Southeast Missouri including Cape Girardeau, Perry, Scott and Bollinger.

According to the urgent winter weather message issued by the service as of Monday, Feb. 17, the warning is in effect from 9 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 18, to 9 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 19. The message states that heavy snow is expected, with total snow accumulation between 4 and 7 inches.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The National Weather Service extended forecast for Cape Girardeau shows that here is "slight chance" of snow tonight with a 20% chance of precipitation. The forecast states on Tuesday there is a 50% chance of snow after 11 a.m. with temperatures in the high of 24 degrees. Tuesday night's forecast shows a likely chance of heavy snow with a 100% chance of precipitation.

"Dangerous cold temperatures will follow after snow ends. Low temperatures in the teens Wednesday morning and single digits Thursday morning will cause wind chills to drop below zero," the winter weather message states.

The winter weather message also encourages people to delay travel if possible and "drive with extreme caution".

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 17
Trump nominates Ed Martin, an ally who defended Jan. 6 riote...
NewsFeb. 15
Kennedi Sims named Missouri Olympic Development Program Play...
NewsFeb. 15
Investigators recover vehicle from Wolf Bayou, but it’s not ...
NewsFeb. 15
Wildlife vs. welfare: The complex case of Springtrap the rac...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Future uncertain for local, state farmers
NewsFeb. 15
Future uncertain for local, state farmers
Abortions to resume in Missouri after a judge temporarily blocks restrictions
NewsFeb. 15
Abortions to resume in Missouri after a judge temporarily blocks restrictions
South Sprigg Street renovation project kicks off in March
NewsFeb. 15
South Sprigg Street renovation project kicks off in March
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-18-25
NewsFeb. 14
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 2-18-25
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-18-25
NewsFeb. 14
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 2-18-25
Lawrence Schanda sentenced to life in prison for murder of niece Jessi Wilfong
NewsFeb. 14
Lawrence Schanda sentenced to life in prison for murder of niece Jessi Wilfong
Police report 2-15-25
NewsFeb. 14
Police report 2-15-25
PAJCO president, judge named to Mercy Southeast board of directors
NewsFeb. 14
PAJCO president, judge named to Mercy Southeast board of directors
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy