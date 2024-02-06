Heavy rainfall leads to localized flooding

Heavy rains have led to flash flooding in Southeast Missouri, and the skies aren't yet clear.

According to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, heading into the weekend the area will continue to have rainfall.

Lead forecaster David Humphrey said rain will pick up as the weekend progresses.

In the past few days, rainfall in the area ranged from 2 inches to 8 inches.

Wednesday, Aug. 3, the rain fall brought up to 6 more inches to the area on top of what fell the previous day.