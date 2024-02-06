Heavy rainfall leads to localized flooding

Heavy rains have led to flash flooding in Southeast Missouri, and the skies aren't yet clear.
According to the National Weather Service office in Paducah, Kentucky, heading into the weekend the area will continue to have rainfall.
Lead forecaster David Humphrey said rain will pick up as the weekend progresses.
In the past few days, rainfall in the area ranged from 2 inches to 8 inches.
Wednesday, Aug. 3, the rain fall brought up to 6 more inches to the area on top of what fell the previous day.
The heavy rains led to localized flash flooding in some areas. Friday, Aug. 4, Bollinger County authorities said state Department of Transportation officials were closing Highway 34/Highway 51 in Marble Hill at the Crooked Creek bridge. Main Street in Marble Hill, Missouri, was under threat of closure as well, officials noted.
Other roads closed in the area because of flooding, according to MoDOT, as of Friday were:
Humphrey said with the rainfall the area is in fairly extensive flooding.
The flooding has caused roads to be flooded and closed in the region.
"Lots of road closures and even though rain may wind down, water levels will remain high. So they need to hear any signs they see -- the famous saying "Turn Around, Don't Drown". Then, be especially cautious at night when you might not be able to see it as well," he suggested. "So just be aware of how much rain has fallen, that there's lots of high water around and know where high ground is, avoid lower areas and be conscientious, especially when you encounter signs don't go around them."
