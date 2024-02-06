All sections
NewsFebruary 27, 2018
Heavy rain damages Jackson trail; more rainfall expected this week
Saturdayï¿½s heavy rainfall took out two concrete panels of the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail near East Independence Street in Jackson and closed numerous intersections in Cape Girardeau and Jackson ï¿½ and more rain is expected this week, officials say...
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn
Caution tape surrounds a portion of the walking trail Monday in Jackson, where heavy rain caused two concrete panels to collapse.
Caution tape surrounds a portion of the walking trail Monday in Jackson, where heavy rain caused two concrete panels to collapse.

Saturdayï¿½s heavy rainfall took out two concrete panels of the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail near East Independence Street in Jackson and closed numerous intersections in Cape Girardeau and Jackson ï¿½ and more rain is expected this week, officials say.

Rodney Bollinger, administrative services director for the city of Jackson, said by email Monday the walking trail will be rebuilt. Weather permitting, beginning today, the Streets and Parks departments will work together on repairing 50 feet of the trail, Bollinger wrote.

Work ï¿½should be completed and back open for pedestrian traffic by the end

of this week,ï¿½ Bollinger added.

The area needing repair is cordoned off by cones and caution tape temporarily, Bollinger wrote, but ï¿½users can simply walk or bike around the damaged slabs until repairs are made.ï¿½

Caution tape surrounds a portion of the walking trail Monday in Jackson, where heavy rain caused two concrete panels to collapse.
Caution tape surrounds a portion of the walking trail Monday in Jackson, where heavy rain caused two concrete panels to collapse.

Bollinger wrote he did not expect a retaining wall or other construction was necessary, and the damage likely was caused simply by the heavy rainfall.

According to a statement from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected between tonight and Thursday.

Cape Girardeau is under a flood warning until Friday, according to the NWS.

Thunderstorms are forecast for Wednesday.

ï¿½This amount of rainfall would not normally cause many issues; however, given the still wet ground conditions from last weekï¿½s rains, and the forecast crests of river stages, you should monitor local water conditions closely as this next rain occurs,ï¿½ according to the statement.

Jackson Parks Department employee Jeff Craft talks with Jackson Street Department employee Danny Youngerman, right, while inspecting a portion of the walking trail Monday in Jackson.
Jackson Parks Department employee Jeff Craft talks with Jackson Street Department employee Danny Youngerman, right, while inspecting a portion of the walking trail Monday in Jackson.

Low lands and areas with poor drainage conditions may flood more quickly than usual, according to the statement.

Mississippi River flood warnings will remain in effect, according to the statement, with cresting at Cape Girardeau expected to be 32.5 feet Wednesday evening. Flood stage is 32 feet.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

Jackson Street Department employee Danny Youngerman, left, talks to Jackson Parks Department employee Jeff Craft on Monday, while inspecting a section of the walking trail where heavy rain caused two concrete panels to collapse.
Jackson Street Department employee Danny Youngerman, left, talks to Jackson Parks Department employee Jeff Craft on Monday, while inspecting a section of the walking trail where heavy rain caused two concrete panels to collapse.

Hubble Creek, East Independence Street, Jackson, Mo.

