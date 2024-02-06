Heavy rain damages Jackson trail; more rainfall expected this week

Saturdayï¿½s heavy rainfall took out two concrete panels of the Hubble Creek Recreation Trail near East Independence Street in Jackson and closed numerous intersections in Cape Girardeau and Jackson ï¿½ and more rain is expected this week, officials say.

Rodney Bollinger, administrative services director for the city of Jackson, said by email Monday the walking trail will be rebuilt. Weather permitting, beginning today, the Streets and Parks departments will work together on repairing 50 feet of the trail, Bollinger wrote.

Work ï¿½should be completed and back open for pedestrian traffic by the end

of this week,ï¿½ Bollinger added.

The area needing repair is cordoned off by cones and caution tape temporarily, Bollinger wrote, but ï¿½users can simply walk or bike around the damaged slabs until repairs are made.ï¿½

Caution tape surrounds a portion of the walking trail Monday in Jackson, where heavy rain caused two concrete panels to collapse. BEN MATTHEWS

Bollinger wrote he did not expect a retaining wall or other construction was necessary, and the damage likely was caused simply by the heavy rainfall.

According to a statement from the National Weather Service in Paducah, Kentucky, 1 to 2 inches of rainfall is expected between tonight and Thursday.

Cape Girardeau is under a flood warning until Friday, according to the NWS.