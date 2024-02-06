Heath insurer to drop individual plans in 17 Missouri counties

ST. LOUIS -- Health insurance company Anthem plans to stop offering individual plans next year in 17 Missouri counties, including the city of St. Louis and St. Louis County.

The Indianapolis-based Blue Cross-Blue Shield insurer said Friday the individual health-insurance market remains volatile, and pricing individual plans that comply with the federal Affordable Care Act is difficult.

The company also cited uncertainty about the federal regulation of health care and the future of subsidies for consumers who buy their coverage through the federal or state online exchanges. President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress want to repeal the 2010 federal law championed by former president Barack Obama, a Democrat, but the effort so far has stalled.

But Anthem said it will continue offering individual health plans for 68 Missouri counties on and off the federal online marketplace. The company said such coverage would not otherwise be available in those counties.

"We chose to participate in 68 Missouri counties to ensure residents in those counties would have access to Affordable Care Act health plans," Anthem spokesman Scott Golden said in an email.