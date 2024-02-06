Heat bigger health issue than eye injuries on eclipse day

After hand-wringing over possible eclipse-related eye injuries, hot weather during the event may have been more of an issue, local health-care providers said.

“We anticipated some (eye injuries),” Regional Eyecare Center office manager Mary McBride said Tuesday. “But [the eclipse] didn’t really generate any.”

Bambi Fowler, administrative employee at Leet EyeCare’s North Kingshighway location, said her office had received “so far, just a handful” of complaints.

Monday’s temperatures in Cape Girardeau hovered in the high 80s, and many eclipse viewers braved direct sunlight to get a clear view of the event.

SoutheastHEALTH spokeswoman Sally Owen said her hospital’s emergency department saw six heat-related cases during or immediately after the eclipse, as well as one minor injury.