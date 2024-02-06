EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Last month the city of East Prairie experienced a tragedy to its downtown where three buildings were damaged from a fire in the historic section on Main Street.

One business in particular that suffered damage from the fire was Sassy N Classy Boutique.

Mother-and-daughter owners Crystal Johnston and Madelynn Borders, said they were all together on that Saturday afternoon on Jan. 11 when the fire occurred.

“My daughter was at my house with her kids, and her husband,” Johnston said. “We got a call from a girl that we know about the fire, which she knew that my mom also was living upstairs above the store.”

Johnston said the girl called and reported the fire, but Johnston immediately called her mom to tell her to get out immediately.

According to Johnston, her mother did have some trouble evacuating.

“My mom is older, but the neighbor, the flower shop lady next door to us, her grandson and a police officer were able to help my mom get out,” Johnston said.

Johnston said as of right now, they are planning to have a structural engineer come out to see if building is going to be safe to get back in because the city condemned the building.

“So, the insurance is bringing in the engineer in to see if they can build those brick walls again,” Johnston said.

Johnston said many things are still uncertain.

“We still don’t know yet if the building is going to be able to be fixed, if