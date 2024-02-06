All sections
Shopping
Submission Forms
Links
custom ad
NewsFebruary 6, 2025

Heartwarming community support emerges as East Prairie businesses recover from fire tragedy

East Prairie businesses rally after a devastating fire on Main Street. Sassy N Classy Boutique, heavily impacted, continues online, supported by the community as uncertainty looms over rebuilding efforts.

By Gina Curtis ~ Standard Democrat
Madelynn Borders, left, and Crystal Johnston, owners of Sassy N Classy Boutique in East Prairie, work Tuesday, Feb. 4 on orders for their boutique at a temporary working space in East Prairie. Last month, a fire in downtown East Prairie damaged the boutique and destroyed other buildings.
Madelynn Borders, left, and Crystal Johnston, owners of Sassy N Classy Boutique in East Prairie, work Tuesday, Feb. 4 on orders for their boutique at a temporary working space in East Prairie. Last month, a fire in downtown East Prairie damaged the boutique and destroyed other buildings.Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat
Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed recently following a fire last month in downtown East Prairie.
Two buildings being used for storage were destroyed recently following a fire last month in downtown East Prairie. Gina Curtis/Standard Democrat

EAST PRAIRIE, Mo. — Last month the city of East Prairie experienced a tragedy to its downtown where three buildings were damaged from a fire in the historic section on Main Street.

One business in particular that suffered damage from the fire was Sassy N Classy Boutique.

Mother-and-daughter owners Crystal Johnston and Madelynn Borders, said they were all together on that Saturday afternoon on Jan. 11 when the fire occurred.

“My daughter was at my house with her kids, and her husband,” Johnston said. “We got a call from a girl that we know about the fire, which she knew that my mom also was living upstairs above the store.”

Johnston said the girl called and reported the fire, but Johnston immediately called her mom to tell her to get out immediately.

According to Johnston, her mother did have some trouble evacuating.

“My mom is older, but the neighbor, the flower shop lady next door to us, her grandson and a police officer were able to help my mom get out,” Johnston said.

Johnston said as of right now, they are planning to have a structural engineer come out to see if building is going to be safe to get back in because the city condemned the building.

“So, the insurance is bringing in the engineer in to see if they can build those brick walls again,” Johnston said.

Johnston said many things are still uncertain.

“We still don’t know yet if the building is going to be able to be fixed, if

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

East Prairie Fire Chief Steve Maynard told the Standard Democrat on Jan. 13 the fire started around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 11 in the historic section of town on Main Street where two buildings on the end were destroyed. The two buildings, which are owned by the same person, were not occupied as a home or business but did contain a lot of the owner’s belongings, according to the fire chief.

Another business impacted by the fire was the East Prairie Flower Shop which was not condemned but suffered a lot of smoke damage.

Johnston said Sassy N Classy right now is still in business; they are just doing everything online and pickup orders from her husband’s trucking company in East Prairie.

“We are having a lot of pickup orders, so people are still shopping,” Johnston said. “We have been doing deliveries, too.”

Despite the tragedy, Borders said they have had a lot of support for the community.

“We have very supportive customers that are very genuine,” Borders said.

Johnston said sales have been really good considering the situation.

“We have had many people who have offered to help clean up,” Johnston said.

Borders added: “From the day of the fire up until now we have received messages and calls from people offering to do physical help when the time comes.”

Johnston said she is grateful for the community support.

A state fire marshal was called to investigate, but the cause of the fire remains undetermined.  Phone calls made to the East Prairie Fire chief on Tuesday, Feb. 4 and Wednesday, Feb. 5 were not immediately returned.

Advertisement
Related
NewsFeb. 7
Defendants KeenMac, SEMO Cardinal move to dismiss case regar...
NewsFeb. 6
New UJRO director Kaci Hubbard ready to support her hometown
NewsFeb. 6
Former Missouri Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder named AxAdvocacy'...
NewsFeb. 6
Police report 2-7-25

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape County public health director gives 2024 report to commissioners
NewsFeb. 6
Cape County public health director gives 2024 report to commissioners
Jamie Burger's bill aims to mandate Ten Commandments in Missouri's public, charter school classrooms
NewsFeb. 6
Jamie Burger's bill aims to mandate Ten Commandments in Missouri's public, charter school classrooms
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
NewsFeb. 6
Man arrested after brief standoff in Sikeston
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student
NewsFeb. 6
Dexter School District under scrutiny: Parents allege inappropriate search of student
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
NewsFeb. 6
Sikeston pals have a ‘Super’ interest in Sunday’s BIG game
Lamb waives extradition; attorney vows to 'vigorously defend' client to prevent repeat of history in Lawless case
NewsFeb. 6
Lamb waives extradition; attorney vows to 'vigorously defend' client to prevent repeat of history in Lawless case
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly assaulting roommate
NewsFeb. 6
Cape Girardeau man arrested for allegedly assaulting roommate
Cape-based Tik-Tok personality set for preliminary hearing on counts of burglary, property damage
NewsFeb. 6
Cape-based Tik-Tok personality set for preliminary hearing on counts of burglary, property damage
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2025 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy