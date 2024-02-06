All sections
NewsJuly 2, 2022

Heartless concert on go, organizer says

Bruce Loy, organizer of Saturday night's free concert in Jackson, said the event is still planned, despite forecasted inclement weather in the afternoon. The concert is to begin at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell and will feature Heart tribute band Heartless...

Southeast Missourian
story image illustation
Sarah Yenesel ~ sarahy@semissourian.com

Bruce Loy, organizer of Saturday night's free concert in Jackson, said the event is still planned, despite forecasted inclement weather in the afternoon.

The concert is to begin at 7 p.m. at the Jackson Municipal Band Shell and will feature Heart tribute band Heartless.

Local News

