Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques to open Tuesday

It takes a lot of work to make a dream into a reality.

Just ask Crystal Shafer, who on Tuesday will open the doors on a passion project she�s turned into a business venture: Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques.

It�s a crafts and antiques mall, but it�s also a venue for crafters to build their own space � some, literally.

The building was formerly a windows and siding business at 3277 Highway 72, just outside the Jackson city limits, and went from a bare-bones setup to having different areas built out, adorned with barn wood from a Chaffee, Missouri, demolition, and one pair of booths built with not just walls, but a tin roof and porch on each end; like a small house.

And the lighting fixtures in that small house came from a gymnasium in Anna, Illinois, Shafer said.

Vendor shop spaces are set up and seen Thursday at Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

�We call our sellers, our �market team members,�� Shafer said, and booths were still filling up late last week.

Of the 37 booths, all but a scant handful were rented out.

There�s a wide variety, Shafer said.

�We wanted something for everyone,� she said, and with that in mind, they�ll have the fare a shopper might expect at an upscale country/vintage market � older furniture, hand-painted items, knickknacks from decades past, intricate floral arrangements � but there�s also a �man cave,� repurposed items and a custom woodworker, Bob Myrick, on site, whose shop area has windows so shoppers can watch him build unique pieces.

�I love the variety of people who contacted me,� Shafer said.

A decorative display is seen Thursday at Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

This all started about a year ago, she said, when she decided to leave her longtime job at Cape First, a church in Cape Girardeau, to follow her dream of having an antiques and crafts store.

�We started looking at properties in multiple different areas,� Shafer said, including Cape Girardeau and Benton, Missouri, �but we landed back here, in Jackson, where we were living.�