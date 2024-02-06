Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques to open Tuesday

It takes a lot of work to make a dream into a reality.

Just ask Crystal Shafer, who on Tuesday will open the doors on a passion project sheï¿½s turned into a business venture: Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques.

Itï¿½s a crafts and antiques mall, but itï¿½s also a venue for crafters to build their own space ï¿½ some, literally.

The building was formerly a windows and siding business at 3277 Highway 72, just outside the Jackson city limits, and went from a bare-bones setup to having different areas built out, adorned with barn wood from a Chaffee, Missouri, demolition, and one pair of booths built with not just walls, but a tin roof and porch on each end; like a small house.

And the lighting fixtures in that small house came from a gymnasium in Anna, Illinois, Shafer said.

Vendor shop spaces are set up and seen Thursday at Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½We call our sellers, our ï¿½market team members,ï¿½ï¿½ Shafer said, and booths were still filling up late last week.

Of the 37 booths, all but a scant handful were rented out.

Thereï¿½s a wide variety, Shafer said.

ï¿½We wanted something for everyone,ï¿½ she said, and with that in mind, theyï¿½ll have the fare a shopper might expect at an upscale country/vintage market ï¿½ older furniture, hand-painted items, knickknacks from decades past, intricate floral arrangements ï¿½ but thereï¿½s also a ï¿½man cave,ï¿½ repurposed items and a custom woodworker, Bob Myrick, on site, whose shop area has windows so shoppers can watch him build unique pieces.

ï¿½I love the variety of people who contacted me,ï¿½ Shafer said.

A decorative display is seen Thursday at Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques in Jackson. KASSI JACKSON

This all started about a year ago, she said, when she decided to leave her longtime job at Cape First, a church in Cape Girardeau, to follow her dream of having an antiques and crafts store.

ï¿½We started looking at properties in multiple different areas,ï¿½ Shafer said, including Cape Girardeau and Benton, Missouri, ï¿½but we landed back here, in Jackson, where we were living.ï¿½