Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques to open Tuesday

It takes a lot of work to make a dream into a reality.
Just ask Crystal Shafer, who on Tuesday will open the doors on a passion project sheï¿½s turned into a business venture: Heartland Harvest Market and Antiques.
Itï¿½s a crafts and antiques mall, but itï¿½s also a venue for crafters to build their own space ï¿½ some, literally.
The building was formerly a windows and siding business at 3277 Highway 72, just outside the Jackson city limits, and went from a bare-bones setup to having different areas built out, adorned with barn wood from a Chaffee, Missouri, demolition, and one pair of booths built with not just walls, but a tin roof and porch on each end; like a small house.
And the lighting fixtures in that small house came from a gymnasium in Anna, Illinois, Shafer said.
ï¿½We call our sellers, our ï¿½market team members,ï¿½ï¿½ Shafer said, and booths were still filling up late last week.
Of the 37 booths, all but a scant handful were rented out.
Thereï¿½s a wide variety, Shafer said.
ï¿½We wanted something for everyone,ï¿½ she said, and with that in mind, theyï¿½ll have the fare a shopper might expect at an upscale country/vintage market ï¿½ older furniture, hand-painted items, knickknacks from decades past, intricate floral arrangements ï¿½ but thereï¿½s also a ï¿½man cave,ï¿½ repurposed items and a custom woodworker, Bob Myrick, on site, whose shop area has windows so shoppers can watch him build unique pieces.
ï¿½I love the variety of people who contacted me,ï¿½ Shafer said.
This all started about a year ago, she said, when she decided to leave her longtime job at Cape First, a church in Cape Girardeau, to follow her dream of having an antiques and crafts store.
ï¿½We started looking at properties in multiple different areas,ï¿½ Shafer said, including Cape Girardeau and Benton, Missouri, ï¿½but we landed back here, in Jackson, where we were living.ï¿½
In May, she and her husband bought the building, and in July, she started sharing updates on the businessï¿½ Facebook page.
ï¿½I had so many people reach out to me,ï¿½ Shafer said. ï¿½It really ignited my faith.ï¿½
Shafer and her mother have spent a lot of time shopping together in other places similar to Heartland Harvest Market, and attending auctions, even having booths themselves, so sheï¿½s done the market research.
And people are excited, she said. More than 750 people follow the Facebook page, and that combined with vendors rolling in adds up to a dream well on its way to fulfillment.
When she left her job at Cape First, she said, it was hard.
ï¿½You never want to tell your boss youï¿½re bailing on him,ï¿½ she said, ï¿½but he understood.ï¿½
The pastor, she said, says, ï¿½Dare to dream big.ï¿½
ï¿½I was his assistant,ï¿½ she said, for more than a decade. ï¿½His words to me? ï¿½If itï¿½s your dream, Iï¿½ll dream it with you.ï¿½ï¿½
And sheï¿½s still making plans. Next year, Shafer hopes to have outdoor market days, with more vendors and a festive atmosphere.
For now, though, Shafer is ready to open her doors and welcome shoppers in the grand opening celebration, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
mniederkorn@semissourian.com
(573) 388-3630
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.