Heartland Gaming convention coming to Cape this summer

Cape Girardeau is host to several annual "cons" — a comic con, anime con and now a gaming con.

Heartland Gaming Con is being started by a veteran vendor of Cape Girardeau Comic and Anime Con, Chris Elfrink and his business partner.

Elfrink said it is a dream to not just bring a gaming convention but to build a stronger gaming community in Southeast Missouri. Making this reality will bring with it all of the benefits a larger community can provide to the individual communities.

As an educator, Elfrink said he has seen the benefits of such a community for youth and adolescents, and gaming often appeals to the youth who may already be involved in other similar groups or communities.

The first Heartland Gaming Convention will be held Saturday, June 1, and Sunday, June 2, at the Arena Building. This will be a convention for gamers of all types and ages: board games players, video gamers, trading card game players, miniature gamers, role-playing gamers and more.