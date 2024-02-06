VAN BUREN — Smoke still rose above the Current River on the west side of Van Buren Wednesday morning, hours after a fire destroyed The Landing, an icon in the community for decades.

“We’re heartbroken, obviously, but we care as much for the community and how it impacts them. I’m at a loss for words,” said Matt Bedell, son of owners Tom and Della Bedell.

The fire began sometime around 12:30 a.m., Bedell said, in the kitchen area of the Blue Heron Restaurant.

harred chairs sit among the debris at The Landing in Van Buren, which was destroyed in an overnight fire early Wednesday. Paul Davis ~ Daily American Republic

“We don’t have any idea how it started, but it looks like it started in the kitchen,” Bedell said as he and his younger brother, Jeremy, surveyed the damage.

Volunteer firefighters from six departments worked the fire, which quickly spread to the adjacent motel building.

“We called several departments for mutual aid just because we have limited water supply in that area,” Curt Majors said, fire chief for the Van Buren Volunteer Fire Department.

“The main thing we needed was manpower assistance,” he said. “We’ve got about 18 volunteers in our department and they were pretty worn out.

“We really appreciated all of the help we got from those departments.”

Firefighters from Ellsinore, Van Buren, Ellington, North Reynolds County, Piedmont and Winona battled the blaze.

“We got the call at 12:50 for volunteer firefighters. I arrived on scene about 1:05,” said Van Buren volunteer firefighter Paul Jarrell, who also is an employee of The Landing.

“It was so fast and so hot,” Jarrell said of the blaze. “We tried to contain it to the main building around the offices and the restaurant area. We tried … We really, really tried, man.

“Unfortunately it did jump over when we were trying to suppress it, and it went very quickly after that.”

Jarrell estimated that from the time the fire jumped from the restaurant building to the north end of the motel building, until it reached the south end, was probably just two minutes.

Two firefighters suffered heat exhaustion, Jarrell said, while some fire trucks had headlights melted from the intense heat.

Cody Ogden was traveling west on Highway 60 around 2 a.m. when he noticed something wasn’t right.

“At first, it looked like a lot of fog. All of a sudden, the lights turned orange and I thought something is on fire,” Odgen explained.

As he approached closer, he could see the restaurant was on fire.

“Once it jumped, you could see the rooftop smoking on the other side. It just took off,” Ogden said.

The blaze, Ogden said, was so large it could be felt from the east side of the Current River.

“I was clear across the river and I could feel the heat over there,” he said.

About a dozen of the motel’s 41 rooms, Jeremy Bedell said, were occupied, but nobody was hurt.

Michael Alba and Jessica Edmondson were staying at The Landing after a day of floating on the river and recalled a harrowing experience.

“We were asleep by 10. At some point close to 1 a.m., I woke up and smelled something. I woke her up and said ‘hey, do you smell that.’ She said it’s probably the A/C and she rolled back over to go to sleep,” Alba recalled.

“I opened the back window and I could not see out of it,” he added. “It was just white smoke. I opened the door and smoke started billowing into it our room.”

Alba woke Edmondson and the pair left quickly.