Hearings set in Cape, Charleston on Ameren rate increase request

The Missouri Public Service Commission will hold public hearings Tuesday in Cape Girardeau and Charleston about an electric rate increase requested by Ameren Missouri.

Hearings are scheduled for noon at the Osage Centre in Cape Girardeau and 6 p.m. at Charleston High School.

In addition to commissioners, representatives from Ameren and the Missouri Office of Public Counsel, which represents consumers in rate cases, are expected to attend the hearings.

In July, Ameren Missouri filed a request with the Public Service Commission seeking to hike its annual electric revenue by more than $206 million.

According to the filing, residential customers would pay about $99 more per year if the rate increase is approved.

State Sen. Doug Libla, R-Poplar Bluff, urged Southeast Missouri residents to attend the hearings and voice their views.

Libla expressed concern about the proposed rate increase.

"We have seen evidence in recent years that Ameren continues to earn more than it's authorized as a monopoly utility," the senator said in a statement.

He said Ameren seeks to raise charges on Missouri customers, who have "no other avenues" to buy electric power.

"These increases jeopardize the ability of local businesses to operate, fall most heavily on the backs of struggling families and frequently seem unnecessary," he said in a statement.

Libla added it is important rate cases are properly vetted, which includes gathering public testimony.

James Owen, acting director of the Office of Public Counsel, said Ameren has stated part of the requested rate increase would offset the loss of electric sales to the Noranda aluminum plant.

The plant in New Madrid County closed last year. It accounted for 10 percent of Ameren's electric sales, Owen said.

The St. Louis-based utility also wants the rate increase to fund upgrades to the electric infrastructure in the state and help offset higher transmission costs.

Ameren officials said last year the rate request would amount to a 7.8 percent average rate increase for electric customers.