Hearing to determine whether Mo. boarding school will close

A Missouri boarding school already under scrutiny amid physical and sexual abuse allegations may soon be shut down, following a judge's ruling.

Cedar County Circuit Judge David Munton signed an order Wednesday night to close Agape Boarding School in Stockton after the Missouri Attorney General's Office and the state Department of Social Services filed petitions citing evidence someone on the state registry for child abuse and neglect was actively working there.

But early Thursday, Munton stated in a court document that before closing the school he wanted the sheriff to confirm the employee is still working at Agape. Officials have not said whether that's the case, and a hearing originally scheduled for Thursday to decide Agape's fate was postponed until Monday.

"Agape's employment of a staff member who is listed on the state's Child Abuse/Neglect Central Registry presents an immediate health and safety concern for the children residing at Agape," the petition from Attorney General Eric Schmitt's office stated. "This new development is sadly consistent with the dark pattern of behavior at Agape previously exposed by the Attorney General's Office and DSS."

Agape's lawyer, John Schultz, said the school remains open. The judge noted in Missouri's online court filing system that the state and Agape agreed two Children's Division workers will have access "to observe the children there" until the hearing occurs.