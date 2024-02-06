Hearing begins on fate of Missouri's lone abortion clinic in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS -- Patient safety at Missouri's only abortion clinic is the point of contention at a state administrative hearing that will decide whether the clinic can remain open.

Opening statements and testimony began Monday before a commissioner with the Missouri Administrative Hearing Commission. At issue is the state health department's effort to revoke the license for Planned Parenthood's clinic in St. Louis.

The state has said part of the reason it is seeking to remove the license is a series of "failed abortions." Assistant Attorney General John Sauer outlined details of those cases. In one, he said, a woman had to undergo up to five procedures over four days to complete the abortion. In another, a woman bled heavily after doctors failed to recognize a condition that put her at higher-than-normal risk.

Sauer cited a third incident where a woman had an abortion but later had to return for a second one because the doctor missed she was pregnant with twins.

Donna Harrison, executive director of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists, was called as an expert witness by the state and reviewed the records. She said there was no indication adequate follow-up exams were done on the patient.

"There is a much higher risk of infection" if fetal parts remain in a woman's uterus after an abortion, Harrison said.

But Planned Parenthood's attorney, Chuck Hatfield, played a video deposition of William Koebel, director of the section of the health department responsible for abortion clinic licensing, who was asked whether the facility was deemed unsafe. "Not that I recall," Koebel said.

Hatfield said that after a March inspection, the health department "moved the goal line" in an effort to take away the clinic's license.

On Monday, Koebel said an inspection March 11 to 13 discovered no complication reports had been filed for a woman who had to undergo multiple procedures before her abortion was complete.

That incident prompted Koebel to request records of all incidents of women who had to undergo multiple abortion procedures. Four women were found. Details of the fourth were not outlined Monday.