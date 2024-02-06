Health officials working to win over virus vaccine skeptics

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- As Missouri and Kansas prepare to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults, officials are working to win over skeptics of the COVID-19 shots.

Kansas plans to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults today, and Missouri is set to enter Phase 2 of its three-phase vaccination plan today, which extends eligibility to those working in areas accelerating economic recovery, have been disproportionately affected by the virus or are homeless. Missouri will open vaccine eligibility to all adults April 9.

Health officials want to administer as many shots as possible quickly to build widespread immunity. Officials plan to step up their efforts to convince people to get the shots now that they are going to be available to everyone. Already, there have been signs of some reluctance during earlier stages of the vaccine campaign.

"We've already experienced the hesitation on the part of people, even when we started with people in the health care world where, of all places, you might not expect as much," Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly said. And when the vaccines were offered in state prisons, 40% of staff and 30% of inmates refused them.