All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsAugust 4, 2020

Health officials report nearly five dozen new coronavirus cases

After a relatively quiet few days, area health officials reported nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday. Union County, Illinois, had the largest increase in cases, with Southern Seven Health Department reporting 22 new cases. The county has seen a total of 288 virus cases, with 90 of those still active, 179 recoveries and 19 deaths from the disease associated with coronavirus. Union County has accounted for all COVID-19 deaths in the Southern Seven region...

Southeast Missourian

After a relatively quiet few days, area health officials reported nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Union County, Illinois, had the largest increase in cases, with Southern Seven Health Department reporting 22 new cases. The county has seen a total of 288 virus cases, with 90 of those still active, 179 recoveries and 19 deaths from the disease associated with coronavirus. Union County has accounted for all COVID-19 deaths in the Southern Seven region.

Eleven new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 629, with 95 active cases and 531 recoveries. Three county deaths have been attributed to the virus. Included in the new cases were four in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county. County health officials reported 38 fewer active cases Monday and 49 additional recoveries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Scott County reported 13 new cases for a total of 346. Sixty-one of those cases are active, and 272 patients have recovered. Thirteen deaths in the county have been attributed to the virus.

Seven new cases were reported in Perry County, Missouri (211 total, 185 recoveries, four deaths), and Bollinger County officials reported four new cases (63 total, 43 recoveries, zero deaths).

No new cases were reported in Alexander County, Illinois (33 total, 26 recoveries, zero deaths).

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at ear...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
NewsOct. 31
Unidentified election mailing sent to Scott County voters
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy