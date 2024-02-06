Health officials report nearly five dozen new coronavirus cases

After a relatively quiet few days, area health officials reported nearly 60 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

Union County, Illinois, had the largest increase in cases, with Southern Seven Health Department reporting 22 new cases. The county has seen a total of 288 virus cases, with 90 of those still active, 179 recoveries and 19 deaths from the disease associated with coronavirus. Union County has accounted for all COVID-19 deaths in the Southern Seven region.

Eleven new cases were reported in Cape Girardeau County, bringing the county’s total number of cases to 629, with 95 active cases and 531 recoveries. Three county deaths have been attributed to the virus. Included in the new cases were four in the City of Cape Girardeau, one in Jackson and five elsewhere in the county. County health officials reported 38 fewer active cases Monday and 49 additional recoveries.