Health officials report 2nd Mo. vaping-related death

Public health officials on Thursday reported a second Missourian's death has been associated with the use of e-cigarettes or vaping.

According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, the death occurred this week and the deceased Missourian was a woman in her mid-50s.

No specific information about the death was disclosed in the report, which said health officials and medical staff "concluded that vaping was a contributing factor to the female's death who was experiencing a long-standing underlying chronic lung condition."

The state's first vaping-related death was reported by public health officials Sept. 19, when lung samples were used to determine a St. Louis man's death was related to vaping.

State health officials began requiring physicians to report possible vaping-related illnesses to the department in late August, and a total of 35 Missouri cases have found either confirmed or probable associations between lung injury and e-cigarettes.