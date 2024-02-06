Health officials push youth vaccines for COVID

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Dr. Claudia Preuschoff, a pediatrician at Poplar Bluff Pediatrics, said she believes the free COVID-19 vaccines for Missourians 12 and older will get youth lives back to normal.
"I'm very much excited to see the vaccine is approved for kids 12 and older," Preuschoff said. "I think it's going to really open up the ability for kids to get back to a normal life and also protect their grandparents and other folks around them."
Butler County Health Department officials agree with Preuschoff.
Health department director Emily Goodin and emergency response planner Darby French shared information from the CDC and FDA about the medicine.
French said the FDA did trials on children 12 and older who received COVID-19 vaccines, as they did on the adults. They found it was just as effective as it is on the older population.
"So the CDC and the FDA feel comfortable giving it to anyone 12 years or older, after all the studies and testing they did on it," French said. "This vaccine has been researched like any other vaccines.
"It was only put out faster because they cut the red tape. They've done just as much testing on this vaccine as they have any other vaccine. They believe it's as safe as getting your flu vaccine."
French said a lot of people want their children to be "vaccinated for the peace of mind. So that's a big thing."
While children "do usually get less sick, a big reason to get it is they can be carriers and give it to other people," she said. "So while the kid might not be very sick, or even show any symptoms, they could still give it to an older grandparent or someone else.
"That could be a big reason to go ahead and get children vaccinated so they can visit with all their older relatives and people don't have to be scared about kids passing it on to older people who might have a worse reaction."
French recommends children and adults check with their health care providers if they have a history of severe allergic reactions.
"We would say to contact their physician or their pediatric doctor if they have reactions, to see if they should get the vaccine or not," French said.
Vaccines are distributed through hospitals, health departments, mass vaccination sites, and government partners like CVS, Walgreens and Walmart.
Residents can preregister for a vaccine with the Missouri Vaccine Navigator, a local health department, or a health provider. Individuals can also call the COVID-19 hotline at 877-435-8411 for assistance.
When it is time to get vaccinated, a vaccination team member will reach out by phone or email to schedule an appointment. You may preregister with multiple vaccinators, but you should only make an appointment with one.
The health center's staff stresses knowing the facts about vaccines to make an informed choice.
Vaccines train the immune system to fight a virus without the risk of getting ill from that disease, said Goodin.
There are three COVID-19 vaccines available, and all three are free and offer strong protection against severe illness and death from COVID.
It is important to know the COVID vaccine is free for everyone, Goodin said. Vaccinators may ask you for your insurance information, but you do not need to have health insurance to get the vaccine and you will not receive a bill for the vaccine.
Side effects are a normal part of vaccination, health officials said. After getting a vaccine, the body launches an immune response that can produce short-term symptoms. These symptoms are a positive sign the body is building immunity. These side effects do not mean you are sick with COVID-19.
Side effects of COVID-19 vaccines can include exhaustion or tiredness, muscle pain, chills and fever. Side effects are more common after the second dose of the vaccine and usually last for one or two days.
After receiving the vaccine, it will take time for the body to build immunity against the virus causing COVID-19. Individuals are only considered fully vaccinated two weeks after your second dose of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, or two weeks after your single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
