Health officials push youth vaccines for COVID

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. — Dr. Claudia Preuschoff, a pediatrician at Poplar Bluff Pediatrics, said she believes the free COVID-19 vaccines for Missourians 12 and older will get youth lives back to normal.

"I'm very much excited to see the vaccine is approved for kids 12 and older," Preuschoff said. "I think it's going to really open up the ability for kids to get back to a normal life and also protect their grandparents and other folks around them."

Butler County Health Department officials agree with Preuschoff.

Health department director Emily Goodin and emergency response planner Darby French shared information from the CDC and FDA about the medicine.

French said the FDA did trials on children 12 and older who received COVID-19 vaccines, as they did on the adults. They found it was just as effective as it is on the older population.

"So the CDC and the FDA feel comfortable giving it to anyone 12 years or older, after all the studies and testing they did on it," French said. "This vaccine has been researched like any other vaccines.

"It was only put out faster because they cut the red tape. They've done just as much testing on this vaccine as they have any other vaccine. They believe it's as safe as getting your flu vaccine."

French said a lot of people want their children to be "vaccinated for the peace of mind. So that's a big thing."

While children "do usually get less sick, a big reason to get it is they can be carriers and give it to other people," she said. "So while the kid might not be very sick, or even show any symptoms, they could still give it to an older grandparent or someone else.

"That could be a big reason to go ahead and get children vaccinated so they can visit with all their older relatives and people don't have to be scared about kids passing it on to older people who might have a worse reaction."

French recommends children and adults check with their health care providers if they have a history of severe allergic reactions.