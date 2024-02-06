Health officials monitor coronavirus outbreak

Although no cases of the 2019 novel coronavirus have been reported in Missouri, the state’s Department of Health & Senior Services says it is prepared to respond if necessary.

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center director Jane Wernsman said her office and other county health agencies in Missouri are in regular contact with state health officials as the number of coronavirus cases grows worldwide.

“We are as prepared as we need to be as public awareness is heightened,” Wernsman said Tuesday.

DHSS reported this week it is working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and local health departments to respond to the outbreak and assure the health and well-being of Missourians as residents return from China where the coronavirus appears to have started.

“We have been working to ensure our state is educated and prepared and is adhering to all of the latest guidance from our federal partners,” DHSS director Randall Williams said in a prepared statement released earlier this week. “As travelers return to Missouri, we have partnered with them and local public health agencies on monitoring efforts to ensure their safety and the safety of their families and communities.”

As of Tuesday, more than 43,000 cases of the novel coronavirus — and just more than 1,100 deaths — had been reported in 28 nations and territories around the world including 13 cases in the United States. None of the U.S. cases have been in Missouri.