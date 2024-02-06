Health leader: St. Louis area facing third COVID-19 wave

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- The St. Louis area is facing a third wave of COVID-19 that could cause more deaths and serious cases if residents don't get vaccinated and return to wearing masks in public, the head of the region's pandemic task force said Tuesday.

Dr. Clay Dunagan, BJC HealthCare's chief clinical officer, said seven COVID-19 patients have died in the St. Louis region and 91 were admitted to intensive care units during the 24 hours before he issued his plea Tuesday morning.

"The vaccine is available, but unfortunately the vaccination rate in our community has not been high enough to prevent spread of the delta variant," Dunagan said. "We now need to return to masking to combat this new wave of infections."

He said if residents don't respond, the area could return to high hospitalization rates, prompting renewed visitor restrictions and delayed elective procedures. He said even people who have been vaccinated should wear masks in public, in part because only 46.3% of Missourians had been fully vaccinated as of Tuesday, which significantly trailed the national average.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved allowing vaccinated people to go without masks, the St. Louis area's vaccination rate isn't high enough to follow that recommendation because of new cases caused by the more infectious delta variant, Dunagan said.

Also Tuesday, officials from St. Louis County and St. Louis issued a joint statement echoing Dunagan's remarks. They said they are watching trends and paying attention to mask mandates initiated by other jurisdictions.