Health insurance open enrollment ends Dec. 15

Having health insurance is important, and low- or no-cost plans are available, but the open enrollment period ends Dec. 15, said Nancy Kelley, program director with Cover Missouri, a coalition whose vision is to reduce the number of uninsured in Missouri.

Open enrollment for the health insurance marketplace ends Dec. 15, but anyone who needs health insurance coverage for 2019 still has time to sign up, Kelley said.

ï¿½We really want people to understand they need to go to healthcare.gov, and can open an account by entering just a little bit of information about their family,ï¿½ such as how many family members there are and what the familyï¿½s annual income is.

ï¿½Most importantly, people can find financial help that would be available,ï¿½ Kelley said.

And, she said, while people can sign up for a plan themselves, if anyone is uncertain or just wants help, free assistance is available: An in-person assister can be found online at www.findlocalhelp.covermissouri.org or by calling the toll-free call center at (800) 466-3213.

Information and resources are also available at www.covermissouri.org, Kelley said, or assisters can help if a person doesnï¿½t have internet access.

That is a challenge for a lot of people, Kelley said, since all registration is handled online.

Regardless, Kelley said, consumers should know some key facts about health plans.

ï¿½There are quality, affordable insurance options that fit consumersï¿½ individual health needs,ï¿½ Kelley said, adding that in 2017, 88 percent of people covered through the Missouri Marketplace received tax credits, which lowered their monthly premiums, or payments.