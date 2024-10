Health inspectors 'keep an eye on' local restaurants

Restaurant owners may see unannounced health inspections as inconvenient, but the inspections can play a vital role in helping to keep patrons safe in Southeast Missouri.

Cape Girardeau County health inspector Natalie Govreau said the county has its own food and beverage ordinance, and �we can be stricter� than the state�s food code.

The department focuses on risk factors, she said.

�Those are going to be, obviously, if the person in charge can demonstrate knowledge and perform duties correctly and safely,� Govreau said. �Personal hygiene is huge: properly washing their hands and no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.�

Govreau described ready-to-eat foods as something a diner can physically pick up and put into his or her mouth, so obviously, she said, �wash your hands before you put gloves on.�

Other items Govreau looks for include proper cooking time and temperatures.

�Right now, going into the summertime, coolers are working extra hard outside,� she said. �So that goes with our food trucks, too. You gotta keep an eye on those.�

Govreau investigates whether food-contact surfaces are washed, rinsed and sanitized and also whether they have been sanitized properly.

She said if the sanitizing chemical is too weak, it won�t accomplish its task; if it�s too strong, it could potentially harm somebody through chemical poisoning.

Listed on the health department inspection form, Govreau explained, is a checklist that�s called �good retail practices� encompassing scenarios such as:

Is your food properly labeled?

Do you have wiping cloths lying all over your restaurant?

Do you have hot and cold running water for your hand-washing sinks?

Is your physical facility in good repair?

Are there holes in your walls?

Are ceilings falling down?

Is there leaky plumbing?

�We do a lot. We look at a lot during our inspections,� Govreau said. �The bulk of our inspection is obviously us asking a lot of questions.�

Govreau said all routine inspections are surprise visits.

�We just hop in, tell them who we are, and we go right on to the kitchen,� she said.

Most of the time, restaurants are visited by a follow-up inspection, Govreau said, which is an inspection that offers a chance to correct unacceptable items found during a routine inspection.

One main thing that would result in immediate closure, according to Govreau, is a sewer backup of any kind.

Improper cold-holding temperatures involving a walk-in cooler not working would also result in closure.

�I do know a few times where people had to shut down because of their cold-hold units. We are right back there within a few hours,� Govreau said.