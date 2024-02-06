All sections
NewsJune 18, 2018

Health inspectors 'keep an eye on' local restaurants

Joshua Hartwig avatar
Joshua Hartwig
A food inspector's tools of the trade are displayed Friday at the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.
Restaurant owners may see unannounced health inspections as inconvenient, but the inspections can play a vital role in helping to keep patrons safe in Southeast Missouri.

Cape Girardeau County health inspector Natalie Govreau said the county has its own food and beverage ordinance, and ï¿½we can be stricterï¿½ than the stateï¿½s food code.

The department focuses on risk factors, she said.

ï¿½Those are going to be, obviously, if the person in charge can demonstrate knowledge and perform duties correctly and safely,ï¿½ Govreau said. ï¿½Personal hygiene is huge: properly washing their hands and no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.ï¿½

Govreau described ready-to-eat foods as something a diner can physically pick up and put into his or her mouth, so obviously, she said, ï¿½wash your hands before you put gloves on.ï¿½

Other items Govreau looks for include proper cooking time and temperatures.

ï¿½Right now, going into the summertime, coolers are working extra hard outside,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½So that goes with our food trucks, too. You gotta keep an eye on those.ï¿½

Govreau investigates whether food-contact surfaces are washed, rinsed and sanitized and also whether they have been sanitized properly.

She said if the sanitizing chemical is too weak, it wonï¿½t accomplish its task; if itï¿½s too strong, it could potentially harm somebody through chemical poisoning.

Listed on the health department inspection form, Govreau explained, is a checklist thatï¿½s called ï¿½good retail practicesï¿½ encompassing scenarios such as:

  • Is your food properly labeled?
  • Do you have wiping cloths lying all over your restaurant?
  • Do you have hot and cold running water for your hand-washing sinks?
  • Is your physical facility in good repair?
  • Are there holes in your walls?
  • Are ceilings falling down?
  • Is there leaky plumbing?

ï¿½We do a lot. We look at a lot during our inspections,ï¿½ Govreau said. ï¿½The bulk of our inspection is obviously us asking a lot of questions.ï¿½

Govreau said all routine inspections are surprise visits.

ï¿½We just hop in, tell them who we are, and we go right on to the kitchen,ï¿½ she said.

Most of the time, restaurants are visited by a follow-up inspection, Govreau said, which is an inspection that offers a chance to correct unacceptable items found during a routine inspection.

One main thing that would result in immediate closure, according to Govreau, is a sewer backup of any kind.

Improper cold-holding temperatures involving a walk-in cooler not working would also result in closure.

ï¿½I do know a few times where people had to shut down because of their cold-hold units. We are right back there within a few hours,ï¿½ Govreau said.

She said that not too long ago, a supervisor had to close a restaurant until everything was properly sanitized because of a sewer backup.

Govreau said if she is informed of any priority item violations, restaurants have to take immediate action. For core items, if they have five or more, a follow-up is administered, she explained. But if there were five or fewer, the next review would be a routine inspection.

ï¿½We are actually working on our mobile food units,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½Right now, our mobile food units are only getting inspected once a season because most of them do close down during the winter time.ï¿½

Govreau said, ï¿½Myself and another health inspector were actually going to a Food and Drug Administration training on temporary food, which is food units. Weï¿½re hoping to get that program revamped here.ï¿½

Follow-ups are announced, she said, giving a restaurant an opportunity to correct things.

Some restaurants require spot checks, or what Govreau referred to as being on a ï¿½risk-control plan.ï¿½

ï¿½We will go in and the restaurant itself will come up with a risk-control plan,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½They fill it out, they tailor it to them and we go over it with them.ï¿½

Once the health department approves the plan, surprise spot checks are then run, Govreau said.

It wonï¿½t be a ï¿½full routine inspection,ï¿½ she said, but will include the necessary items requiring a review.

For example, if a restaurantï¿½s kitchen is unacceptable, the health department does reserve the right to do a routine inspection at any time, Govreau said.

ï¿½We do get complaints a lot by phone, email or website, and every complaint we get, we do work,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½And with those, we just show up. We donï¿½t call them. We just walk into the kitchen and make them aware of the complaint.ï¿½

She said whatever the complaint, an inspector would return to the restaurant in question to check the required areas. Each instance though, is on a case-by-case basis.

ï¿½We try to have a very good working relationship with our restaurants,ï¿½ Govreau said, ï¿½and here in the past couple of years we actually switched to the high, medium, low priority. Before we did that, we just inspected a restaurant once a year.ï¿½

Govreau said restaurants are divided by inspector, resulting in the same inspector overseeing each routine inspection.

ï¿½We currently have four full-time health inspectors here,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½For Cape County, we actually do need more, but money is always an issue in the workplace.ï¿½

Food inspections rank at the top of the list of the departmentï¿½s health inspections, Govreau said. But the agency also performs lodging and day-care inspections, and well testing.

jhartwig@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3632

Story Tags
Local News
