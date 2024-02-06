Health inspectors 'keep an eye on' local restaurants

Restaurant owners may see unannounced health inspections as inconvenient, but the inspections can play a vital role in helping to keep patrons safe in Southeast Missouri.

Cape Girardeau County health inspector Natalie Govreau said the county has its own food and beverage ordinance, and ï¿½we can be stricterï¿½ than the stateï¿½s food code.

The department focuses on risk factors, she said.

ï¿½Those are going to be, obviously, if the person in charge can demonstrate knowledge and perform duties correctly and safely,ï¿½ Govreau said. ï¿½Personal hygiene is huge: properly washing their hands and no bare hand contact with ready-to-eat foods.ï¿½

Govreau described ready-to-eat foods as something a diner can physically pick up and put into his or her mouth, so obviously, she said, ï¿½wash your hands before you put gloves on.ï¿½

Other items Govreau looks for include proper cooking time and temperatures.

ï¿½Right now, going into the summertime, coolers are working extra hard outside,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½So that goes with our food trucks, too. You gotta keep an eye on those.ï¿½

Govreau investigates whether food-contact surfaces are washed, rinsed and sanitized and also whether they have been sanitized properly.

She said if the sanitizing chemical is too weak, it wonï¿½t accomplish its task; if itï¿½s too strong, it could potentially harm somebody through chemical poisoning.

Listed on the health department inspection form, Govreau explained, is a checklist thatï¿½s called ï¿½good retail practicesï¿½ encompassing scenarios such as:

Is your food properly labeled?

Do you have wiping cloths lying all over your restaurant?

Do you have hot and cold running water for your hand-washing sinks?

Is your physical facility in good repair?

Are there holes in your walls?

Are ceilings falling down?

Is there leaky plumbing?

ï¿½We do a lot. We look at a lot during our inspections,ï¿½ Govreau said. ï¿½The bulk of our inspection is obviously us asking a lot of questions.ï¿½

Govreau said all routine inspections are surprise visits.

ï¿½We just hop in, tell them who we are, and we go right on to the kitchen,ï¿½ she said.

Most of the time, restaurants are visited by a follow-up inspection, Govreau said, which is an inspection that offers a chance to correct unacceptable items found during a routine inspection.

One main thing that would result in immediate closure, according to Govreau, is a sewer backup of any kind.

Improper cold-holding temperatures involving a walk-in cooler not working would also result in closure.

ï¿½I do know a few times where people had to shut down because of their cold-hold units. We are right back there within a few hours,ï¿½ Govreau said.