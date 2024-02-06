Count Dr. John Russell as fully in accord with Gov. Mike Parson’s revised advice to K-12 schools in Missouri.

“(Parson’s) guidance is essentially the same as what we’ve been recommending since school started in August,” said Russell, the medical director of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center, speaking at a news conference Friday about the rise in COVID cases in the county.

In Jefferson City on Thursday, following the switch of approximately 50 schools in the St. Louis region to virtual learning this week, Parson said students and teachers will no longer need to quarantine for 14 days after COVID exposure if the school has a mask mandate in place.

The primary spur prompting Parson’s action, the governor said, was maintaining adequate school staffing because of the high number of quarantined teachers.

“The school environment has not contributed substantially to the spread of (COVID),” Dr. Rachel Orschein of St. Louis Children’s Hospital said at Parson’s news briefing.

Russell calls discussion of lockdowns to be “noise” and suggested they “harm communities” without producing a “long-term (positive) impact.”

Local reaction

Both Notre Dame Regional High School and the Cape Girardeau School district, both of which have mask mandates, say they will follow the county’s lead.