Health department IDs Missouri's first case of virus variant

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's health department Tuesday announced it identified the first case of a new virus variant in the state.

Missouri's Department of Health and Senior Services announced a Jackson County resident tested positive for a COVID-19 variant first identified in South Africa.

The agency said a commercial lab identified the variant during genome sequencing.

Health department director Dr. Randall Williams in a statement urged people to continue taking preventative measures, such as wearing a mask and social distancing, as new variants spread to Missouri.

"We also continue to ask that individuals consider getting vaccinated when they are able," Williams said. "The vaccines that are currently available in the United States appear to be effective against these variant viruses."