Health center reports more STDs, fewer influenza cases

The number of influenza cases reported in Cape Girardeau County last year fell more than 99% compared to the previous year, according to data released this week by the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center.

Meanwhile, positive tests for sexually transmitted diseases in the county increased by 25% over the same period.

According to the health center's 2020 communicable disease report, there were just 12 reported cases of influenza in Cape Girardeau County during all of 2020, while in 2019 the county had 2,028 reported cases.

County health officials believe COVID-19 — and more specifically the steps people took to avoid it — contributed to the small number of reported influenza cases.

"In 2020, people were being more cautious. Because of the COVID pandemic, people were washing their hands more diligently, being more socially distanced and wearing masks, which helped control the spread of all viruses," health center director Jane Wernsman explained.

"People also weren't as socially active in 2020 and didn't congregate because of capacity restrictions in restaurants, businesses and elsewhere," added Autumn Grim, an epidemiologist at the health center who tracks a variety of communicable diseases.

It is also possible, they said, that because influenza and COVID-19 are both respiratory viruses, physicians and medical facilities in the county simply ordered fewer tests for influenza last year, opting to test for the SARS Co-V coronavirus instead.

"We can't say for sure," Wernsman said. "There may have been providers doing both (tests)."