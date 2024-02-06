Health board upsets crowd with mask and vaccine recommendations

There was a time when meetings of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center Board of Trustees consisted of routine business -- a budget review, monthly updates on services provided at the center and reports on building maintenance.

But that changed last year shortly after the COVID-19 pandemic began. Now almost every meeting features angry shouts, pointed fingers and emotional pleas from people who believe their rights are being violated by government agencies over masks and vaccination recommendations.

Tuesday afternoon's board meeting was no exception.

For the second straight month, the meeting was moved to Cape Girardeau's Shawnee Park Center to accommodate a large public turnout. Attendance at Tuesday's meeting was estimated between 80 and 100, with most of the attendees choosing not to wear masks despite the City of Cape Girardeau's requirement masks be worn inside city-owned buildings.

Tuesday's meeting was routine until board member and retired physician Phillip Taylor offered a motion.

Autumn Grim, epidemiologist and assistant director, answers an audience member's question after a Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board meeting was adjourned and some stayed to listen to public comment Tuesday at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

"I move that the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center recognizes that both the Missouri Chapter (of the) American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention currently recommend the wearing of masks for students over the age of 2 years in public schools to prevent the transmission of the COVID-19 virus," Taylor began.

"I further move that the Cape Girardeau County Health Center recognizes that the CDC currently recommends the wearing of masks in indoor public spaces for all individuals regardless of their vaccination status to prevent transmission of the COVID virus," he continued.

Taylor's next sentence triggered a crowd outburst.

"I further move that the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center strongly recommends vaccination against the COVID-19 virus to all individuals age 12 and older."

Shouts of NO!

Vice chairwoman Georganne Syler explains Tuesday's meeting will be adjourned if there continues to be interruptions during a Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board meeting at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

The words were barely out of Taylor's mouth before shouts of "No!" echoed through the room, prompting Rita LaVanchy, who has appeared at numerous meetings to protest masks and other health measures, to rise from her front-row seat.

"With due respect...," LaVanchy began but was stopped by board member Diane Howard.

"Sit down," Howard said as she pointed to LaVanchy's chair. "This is not a time for public comment. You must sit down and allow. ..."

"Will you be allowing public comment?" LaVanchy asked before Howard finished her sentence.

Howard again directed LaVanchy to be seated. "Please sit down and do not interrupt," Howard asked again.

Chad Craft holds a sign that says, "I support my health department and healthcare professionals" during a Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center board meeting Tuesday, at the Shawnee Park Center in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

LaVanchy, ignoring Howard's request, continued. "It is the government's responsibility to prove to the citizens that these mandates have merit," she said. "It is not our responsibility to prove to you that we don't have to (wear masks or be vaccinated). You have to prove beyond a shadow of a doubt that there is effectiveness in what you are proposing."

The crowd broke into 15 seconds of applause, after which Taylor continued his motion.

"Since I was interrupted and not allowed to finish, I'm going to finish the rest of the motion so everyone can hear it," he said. "The last part is I further move that the Cape Girardeau Public Health Center strongly recommends vaccination against the COVID-19 virus to all individuals age 12 and older... ."

Again, Taylor's words were overpowered by a chorus of "NO!" from the audience.

"You might as well be quiet because I'm going to finish it," he told the crowd, but was once again shouted down.