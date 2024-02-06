Health board race goes to Cape County verification board

For the second time in 10 months, Cape Girardeau County has witnessed a razor-thin margin of victory in an election contest.

Political newcomer Eric Becking won a seat on the county’s Public Health Center (PHC) Board of Trustees on Tuesday, with 1,593 votes to incumbent Emily Collins’ 1,592.

The results are unofficial and must be certified by a bi-partisan verification board, which will meet today and Friday with county clerk and election authority Kara Clark Summers.

Summers has heard this song before.

Last time, the ending to the tune abruptly changed.

Emily Collins

In the June 2 municipal election, Tony Smee appeared to have kept his seat on the Cape Girardeau School Board after the polls closed — with a two-vote margin over Missy Nieveen Phegley, 1,708 to 1,706.

However, after the verification board did its work, Phegley emerged as the winner, 1,720 to 1,715, and the Southeast Missouri State University educator was seated on the board of education of the 4,330-student district.

Last year, the verification board, made up of election judges from both major political parties, manually counted every precinct in the Cape Girardeau School District.

Smee, the apparent victor on election night but who lost when the certified result was established, had nothing but praise for the process.

“After eleven additional absentee ballots were counted on Thursday, Missy Phegley and I were tied. Because of the tie, our County Clerk’s election team hand counted each ballot cast for the Cape school board race to verify voter intent,” Smee said in a statement. “That required a team of judges to examine each ballot to see if anyone indicated their vote by a check mark, or a circled oval, or any other indication that the ballot machine couldn’t read.”