'Head Over Heels' opens at SEMO's River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University students, from left, Syd Gregory (junior), Carter Hendrickson (junior), Kinya Kairigi (sophomore), Connor Kelly-Wright (junior), Emerson Eveleth (junior), Romell Johnson (sophomore) and Lydia Botello (senior) perform during a rehearsal for the musical "Head Over Heels". SEMO's Department of Theatre and Dance opened the production, which features music by The Go-Go's, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.Courtesy of Kenneth L. Stilson