September 28, 2023

'Head Over Heels' opens at SEMO's River Campus

Southeast Missouri State University students perform during a rehearsal for the musical "Head Over Heels". ...

Courtesy Of Kenneth L. Stilson
Southeast Missouri State University students, from left, Syd Gregory (junior), Carter Hendrickson (junior), Kinya Kairigi (sophomore), Connor Kelly-Wright (junior), Emerson Eveleth (junior), Romell Johnson (sophomore) and Lydia Botello (senior) perform during a rehearsal for the musical "Head Over Heels". SEMO's Department of Theatre and Dance opened the production, which features music by The Go-Go's, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the River Campus in Cape Girardeau. Performances will be at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28, through Saturday, Sept. 30, and 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1.
Local News

