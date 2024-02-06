All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 2, 2020
Head-on collision on Route AB in Cape County leaves 2 injured
A head-on collision occurred at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday on Route AB as a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox attempted to turn around in a driveway and pulled into the path of an oncoming 2013 Chevrolet Equinox traveling west, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report...
Ben Matthews
Towing crews with Midwest Truck Inc. pull a Chevrolet Equinox from a ditch along Route AB as a second Chevrolet Equinox sits covered in fire extinguisher powder after a head-on collision Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County.
Towing crews with Midwest Truck Inc. pull a Chevrolet Equinox from a ditch along Route AB as a second Chevrolet Equinox sits covered in fire extinguisher powder after a head-on collision Wednesday in Cape Girardeau County.BEN MATTHEWS

A head-on collision occurred at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday on Route AB as a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox attempted to turn around in a driveway and pulled into the path of an oncoming 2013 Chevrolet Equinox traveling west, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report stated both drivers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and both were equipped with safety devices at the time of the crash. The 24-year-old driver of the 2013 Equinox sustained minor injuries, according to the report, and the 34-year-old driver of the 2015 Equinox sustained moderate injuries.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Traffic on Route AB was reduced to one lane as emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash, and dry chemical residue from a fire extinguisher covered the front of one of the vehicles.

According to the report, both vehicles were totally destroyed in the crash.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 30
Southeast Missouri felon sentenced to 110 months on gun, dru...
NewsSep. 30
Democratic Missouri 8th Congressional District candidate sp...
NewsSep. 30
Cape County Commission approves tornado siren grant, ID card...
NewsSep. 29
Cape Girardeau council member Pierce resigns after drug arre...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
NewsSep. 28
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 9-28-24
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
NewsSep. 27
Jim Sutterer, former Perry County commissioner and veteran, passes
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
NewsSep. 27
City Councilman Rhett Pierce arrested for alleged unlawful possession of firearm, drug trafficking
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
NewsSep. 26
Scott City Schools dismiss early following lockdown due to noncredible threat
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crime issues in Cape Girardeau
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall of Horror
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy