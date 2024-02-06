Head-on collision on Route AB in Cape County leaves 2 injured

A head-on collision occurred at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday on Route AB as a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox attempted to turn around in a driveway and pulled into the path of an oncoming 2013 Chevrolet Equinox traveling west, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report stated both drivers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and both were equipped with safety devices at the time of the crash. The 24-year-old driver of the 2013 Equinox sustained minor injuries, according to the report, and the 34-year-old driver of the 2015 Equinox sustained moderate injuries.