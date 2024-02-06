Head-on collision on Route AB in Cape County leaves 2 injured

A head-on collision occurred at 9:48 a.m. Wednesday on Route AB as a 2015 Chevrolet Equinox attempted to turn around in a driveway and pulled into the path of an oncoming 2013 Chevrolet Equinox traveling west, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.
The report stated both drivers were transported by ambulance to a local hospital, and both were equipped with safety devices at the time of the crash. The 24-year-old driver of the 2013 Equinox sustained minor injuries, according to the report, and the 34-year-old driver of the 2015 Equinox sustained moderate injuries.
Traffic on Route AB was reduced to one lane as emergency crews responded to the scene of the crash, and dry chemical residue from a fire extinguisher covered the front of one of the vehicles.
According to the report, both vehicles were totally destroyed in the crash.
