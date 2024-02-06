Three people were injured Wednesday afternoon in a no-passing zone on Highway 177 after a vehicle struck an oncoming car about one-quarter mile south of Nell Holcomb School.

The head-on collision occurred at 2:19 p.m. 3 miles north of Cape Girardeau when a southbound 2008 Ford Focus driven by 27-year-old Coby N. McHughs passed a vehicle and struck a northbound 2019 Nissan Altima driven by 58-year-old Dara L. Drury, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol crash report.

The report stated Drury and her passenger, 47-year-old Delores J. Lowe, were moderately injured in the crash and McHughs was seriously injured. Safety devices were worn by all three people injured, according to the report.