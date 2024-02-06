Hayti man killed in Caruthersville

A Hayti, Missouri, man was shot and killed Friday night in Caruthersville, Missouri.
Authorities responded to Shultz Avenue at about 9:30 p.m. and found Herschel Grant Jr., 19, with apparent gunshot wounds.
He was taken to a local hospital and then airlifted to a trauma center in Memphis, Tennessee, where he died early Saturday morning.
Local and state authorities are investigating the shooting.
Authorities asked anyone with information regarding the incident to contact Caruthersville Police Department at (573) 333-2121; Pemiscot County (Missouri) Sheriff's Office at (573) 333-4101; or state Highway Patrol at (573) 751-3452.
