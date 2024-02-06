All sections
NewsFebruary 4, 2019

Hawley staffer says efforts made to comply with records law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A member of Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's staff said his attorney general's office made every effort to comply with the state's open records law. Hawley, who was attorney general until January, is facing questions after The Kansas City Star reported the attorney general's office in September 2017 told the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee it had no records of correspondence between staffers and a political consulting firm that went on to work for Hawley's Senate campaign..

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A member of Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's staff said his attorney general's office made every effort to comply with the state's open records law.

Hawley, who was attorney general until January, is facing questions after The Kansas City Star reported the attorney general's office in September 2017 told the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee it had no records of correspondence between staffers and a political consulting firm that went on to work for Hawley's Senate campaign.

After denying the Democrats' request, the attorney general's office in December provided emails between consultants and staffers to Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Ashcroft is investigating whether Hawley misused public resources. Hawley denies wrongdoing.

Daniel Hartman, records custodian for Hawley's attorney general office, said every decision was made in good faith and based on the law.

