Hawley staffer says efforts made to comply with records law

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- A member of Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley's staff said his attorney general's office made every effort to comply with the state's open records law.

Hawley, who was attorney general until January, is facing questions after The Kansas City Star reported the attorney general's office in September 2017 told the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee it had no records of correspondence between staffers and a political consulting firm that went on to work for Hawley's Senate campaign.