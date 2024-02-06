Hawley silent on Trump's stance on birthright citizenship

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley on Wednesday did not say whether he supports President Donald Trump's calls to end the right to citizenship for babies born to non-U.S. citizens on American soil but said he backs stopping "chain migration."

Trump is focusing on border issues as Tuesday's pivotal midterm elections approach, including the tight race between Hawley and Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill. The president, who will campaign for Hawley on Thursday and Monday in Missouri, now is considering an executive action to curtail the Constitution's guarantee of birthright citizenship, even though most legal scholars say that would require a constitutional amendment.

Hawley did not directly answer reporters' questions Wednesday over whether he also supports ending birthright citizenship. But he said the issue Trump is targeting is chain migration, a term the president has used to describe immigrants' ability to sponsor relatives to join them in the U.S. Hawley said he also opposes that family-based immigration. Trump has said U.S. immigration should be more based on merit than family.

"The flood of immigrants, illegal and otherwise, (is) exerting downward pressure on wages, and chain migration is a part of that," Hawley said. "We need to end it."