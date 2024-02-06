Hawley seizes on SCOTUS vacancy in new ad

NEW YORK -- Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley is warning voters "our way of life is at risk" in a new television ad seizing on the Supreme Court vacancy to mobilize voters against Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The ad campaign, among the first of its kind in the fight for control of Congress this fall, underscores the immediate political impact of the Supreme Court nomination debate. President Donald Trump announced his pick Monday night. The subsequent nomination debate will play out for several weeks, if not months, and is expected to energize Republican voters in key Senate races, particularly states such as Missouri, Indiana, West Virginia and North Dakota where Senate Democrats are fighting for re-election.

Hawley, the state attorney general who previously clerked for Chief Justice John Roberts, began running the new ad Monday.