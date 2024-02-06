Hawley seeks civil rights probe in case of St. Louis couple

O'FALLON, Mo. -- U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley on Thursday urged U.S. Attorney General William Barr to launch a federal civil rights investigation of St. Louis' elected prosecutor, accusing her of abuse of power in her investigation of a white couple who wielded guns while defending their home during a protest.

Mark and Patricia McCloskey are under Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner's scrutiny for the June 28 confrontation when several hundred protesters marched by their $1.15 million mansion. The couple accused protesters of knocking down an iron gate marked with "No Trespassing" and "Private Street" signs.

The McCloskeys, both in their 60s, emerged with weapons -- him with a long-barreled gun, her with a small handgun.

Their actions, captured on video and viewed by millions, drew praise from some who said they were legally defending their home, but scorn from others who said they risked bloodshed by displaying the weapons. Photos emerged as memes on both sides of the gun debate.

Gardner's office was still investigating, but no charges have been filed. Hawley, a Missouri Republican, wrote in a letter to Barr that Gardner abused her power in seizing the couple's guns, investigating them and pursuing a possible indictment. He called her actions "an unacceptable abuse of power and threat to the Second Amendment."

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks June 16 on Capitol Hill in Washington. CQ Roll Call/pool via AP, file

"There is no question under Missouri law that the McCloskeys had the right to own and use their firearms to protect themselves from threatened violence, and that any criminal prosecution for these actions is legally unsound," Hawley wrote. "The only possible motivation for the investigation, then, is a politically motivated attempt to punish this family for exercising their Second Amendment rights."

Gardner, in a statement, said, "I am deeply disappointed that a U.S. Senator would intervene in a local matter that is under investigation."

Hawley isn't the only high-level Republican to express concerns about Gardner's investigation. The case caught the attention of President Donald Trump, who spoke about it in a phone conversation with Gov. Mike Parson on Tuesday.

When he was in the Legislature, Parson co-authored Missouri's "castle doctrine" law that justifies deadly force for those who are defending their homes from intruders. He said the McCloskeys "had every right to protect their property."

Several Black leaders in St. Louis have expressed support for Gardner. U.S. Rep. William Lacy Clay, a Democrat, said in a statement he was appalled Hawley "would attempt to interfere with an ongoing criminal investigation ... by asking our racist, incompetent President and his failed Attorney General ... to misuse the U.S. Department of Justice Civil Rights Division by intervening in this case."