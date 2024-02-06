Hawley says he believes Kavanaugh was 'falsely accused'

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Missouri Senate candidate Josh Hawley on Monday said he believes U.S. Supreme Court nominee Judge Brett Kavanaugh has been "falsely accused" of sexual assault and called for an investigation of how Democrats handled the accusations.

Hawley spoke to reporters during a conference call as the FBI is investigating the allegations, which Kavanaugh has denied. Hawley said Kavanaugh "looks like someone who's had his life ruined" following Christine Blasey Ford's allegations he sexually assaulted her when they were teenagers.

"His testimony seemed to be extremely heartfelt. It was very raw, obviously, and emotional at times, and I understand why," Hawley said. "This is a man who has been falsely accused."

Hawley, who is vying for the seat held by Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill in a marquee race, also repeated he has no reason to doubt Ford's sincerity, but said there's no corroborating evidence to support her claims. McCaskill said last month before the allegations against Kavanaugh became public she would vote against him because of some of his past rulings.

Hawley called for a special counsel to investigate California Democrat Sen. Dianne Feinstein, her staff and others over their handling of Ford's claims.