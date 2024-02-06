Hawley says AG's office is reviewing Robinson case

SIKESTON, Mo. ï¿½ Missouri attorney general and U.S. Senate hopeful Josh Hawley visited the hometown of recently exonerated David Robinson on Friday, but could offer no specific update regarding why his office has thus far prevented his release from prison.

Hawley mingled with his supporters at Sikestonï¿½s Dexter Bar-B-Q, and in a stump message drew distinctions between himself and incumbent U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill. Afterward, he answered questions about the Robinson case.

The Missouri Supreme Court ruled May 2 to grant Habeas relief for Robinson, saying Robinsonï¿½s constitutional rights had been violated during the procurement and presentation of evidence before the jury in his conviction of Sheila Boxï¿½s murder, which took place in 2000.

Judge Darrell Missey, appointed by the Supreme Court as special master in the case, had claimed Robinson had exceeded the standard for ï¿½freestandingï¿½ and ï¿½gatewayï¿½ actual innocence claims. The court ruled he met the ï¿½gatewayï¿½ claim, meaning his constitutional rights had been violated. As such, the state can decide to retry Robinson, but it would bear the burden of proof, essentially meaning Robinson is passing through the gateway to freedom if the state cannot convict him in another trial. The state has 30 days to decide whether to retry Robinson.

At his stop in Sikeston on Friday evening, Hawley declined to answer specifics about the case, saying only it was under review and his office was doing its due diligence.

The stateï¿½s case against Robinson, however, included no physical evidence tying him to the crime ï¿½ as acknowledged by law enforcement officers in court. Additionally, the stateï¿½s two key witnesses, both jailhouse informants, recanted their testimonies, with one of the witnesses saying he lied to be released from jail and receive ï¿½witness protectionï¿½ payments. The other said he was pressured by law enforcement to testify against Robinson, though Missey said it was more likely he was looking for leniency as well. There was also a recorded confession in the case made by Romanze Mosby, who refused to authorize the recording with his signature and later killed himself in his cell.

Hawley declined to answer what evidence his staff might be reviewing in order to retry Robinson.

ï¿½Our policy on that is that we donï¿½t comment on that until weï¿½re ready to announce the final decision and the process works its way through,ï¿½ he said.