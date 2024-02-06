All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsNovember 14, 2017

Hawley: Moore should step aside if claims are true

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says fellow Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama should step aside if allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago are true. Hawley on Monday said he also agrees with sentiments from the White House, saying Moore has a right to defend himself against the claims reported by the Washington Post. White House legislative aide Marc Short has said Moore deserves the chance to defend himself...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley says fellow Republican Senate candidate Roy Moore of Alabama should step aside if allegations he had sexual contact with a 14-year-old girl decades ago are true.

Hawley on Monday said he also agrees with sentiments from the White House, saying Moore has a right to defend himself against the claims reported by the Washington Post. White House legislative aide Marc Short has said Moore deserves the chance to defend himself.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Alabama candidate has called the reports "fake news" and said they're untrue.

Hawley said if the allegations are true, Moore should "absolutely step aside."

Hawley's comments came the same day Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell took a stronger stance against Moore and called for him to step aside in the race.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires f...
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
NewsDec. 19
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-19-24
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
NewsDec. 19
Water main breaks cost City of Cape Girardeau thousands of dollars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy