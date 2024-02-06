Hawley: Masculinity is a virtue, not a danger

Josh Hawley is coming to the defense of the American male.

The Republican senator from Missouri spoke Sunday night at the National Conservatism Conference in Orlando, Florida. According to a text of his speech provided by his office, Hawley accused liberals in government, the media and entertainment of defining "the traditional masculine virtues -- things like courage, and independence, and assertiveness -- as a danger to society."

Hawley said the same masculine qualities being vilified "have long been regarded as vital to self-government." Liberty, he said, "requires virtue. And in particular, it requires the manly virtues."

"We need men who will shoulder responsibility, men who will start and provide for families, men who will enter the covenant of marriage and then honor it," Hawley said.

The first-term senator has often been a polarizing figure. His fist pump toward protesters descending on the Capitol on Jan. 6 drew strong consternation from many in his home state, including calls for his resignation. But he remains popular in conservative circles and is often seen as a potential future presidential contender.