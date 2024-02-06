Hawley: Greitens' social media records can remain private

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Gov. Eric Greitens does not have to provide the state attorney general with records related to his social media accounts such as private messages and names of blocked users.

The Kansas City Star reported the office of Attorney General Josh Hawley said in a letter this week the governor's Twitter and Facebook accounts are not public records. Greitens and Hawley are Republicans.

The Star also reported Hawley's office on Thursday announced it found no open records violations from Democratic Auditor Nicole Galloway's office. An investigation was launched in December after a Republican-aligned not-for-profit accused Galloway of failing to turn over text messages from her state-issued phone.

Greitens on Thursday was in his Capitol office, taking questions from Missourians about his recently announced tax cut plan via Facebook Live. His office insists it was not government business because the online meeting was not conducted on the official government account he created in September, nine months into office.

Hawley agrees, saying in the letter the governor's social media accounts are not subject to Missouri's open records laws, known as the Sunshine Law.

Transparency advocates worry the ruling is a troubling precedent given concerns about Greitens' penchant for secrecy.

Katie Fallow, a senior lawyer at the Knight First Amendment Institute, said Greitens' use of social media is comparable to how some public officials use personal email to conduct official business.