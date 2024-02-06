Hawley faces questions on Sunshine law compliance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is facing questions about compliance with open-records laws while he was serving as Missouri's attorney general.

At issue are emails between Attorney General's Office staffers and OnMessage consultants, who gave directions to official staffers shortly after Hawley assumed leadership in January 2017. The consultants later went on to work for Hawley's senatorial campaign against former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The Kansas City Star reported the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in September 2017 filed an open-records request to the Attorney General's Office for "correspondence with the firm OnMessage Inc., including any employees or representatives of the organization."

Daniel Hartman, a former special counsel for the office who later became chief of staff, told Democrats in October 2017 "we have searched our records and found no responsive records."

But the Attorney General's Office in December 2018 provided emails between consultants and official staffers, who used personal email accounts, to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Ashcroft is investigating whether Hawley misused public resources as attorney general. Hawley has denied any wrongdoing.