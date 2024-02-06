All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 2, 2019

Hawley faces questions on Sunshine law compliance

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is facing questions about compliance with open-records laws while he was serving as Missouri's attorney general. At issue are emails between Attorney General's Office staffers and OnMessage consultants, who gave directions to official staffers shortly after Hawley assumed leadership in January 2017. The consultants later went on to work for Hawley's senatorial campaign against former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill...

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley is facing questions about compliance with open-records laws while he was serving as Missouri's attorney general.

At issue are emails between Attorney General's Office staffers and OnMessage consultants, who gave directions to official staffers shortly after Hawley assumed leadership in January 2017. The consultants later went on to work for Hawley's senatorial campaign against former Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The Kansas City Star reported the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee in September 2017 filed an open-records request to the Attorney General's Office for "correspondence with the firm OnMessage Inc., including any employees or representatives of the organization."

Daniel Hartman, a former special counsel for the office who later became chief of staff, told Democrats in October 2017 "we have searched our records and found no responsive records."

But the Attorney General's Office in December 2018 provided emails between consultants and official staffers, who used personal email accounts, to Missouri Secretary of State Jay Ashcroft. Ashcroft is investigating whether Hawley misused public resources as attorney general. Hawley has denied any wrongdoing.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hawley's Senate spokespeople didn't immediately return an Associated Press request for comment Friday.

Attorney Mark Johnson, whose Kansas City firm handles public record issues, said there's a "big difference" between public agencies in Missouri saying they don't have requested records versus saying those records exist but are not subject to public disclosure.

"If they tell you right out of the box that we don't have anything, I view that as a violation of law if that turns out not to be true," Johnson said. "The thing that it didn't say is whether they found the stuff by looking further and at the time they told you they didn't have anything they honestly didn't believe it. That would have to be something that would have to be established."

David Roland with the libertarian Freedom Center of Missouri said it's possible Hawley's office "unlawfully withheld the records in regard to the September 2017 request, but it is not certain that they did so."

But Roland said if the office policy was to retain all emails, even those from private accounts, "that would seem to be the clincher."

The Attorney General's Office previously told the newspaper "our office policy is to retain all records required by law regardless of the medium of the communication" and "personal emails are subject to the same retention and disclosure requirements as those on public accounts."

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-through ...
NewsNov. 27
Road work: NB I-55 in Scott County reduced for bridge repair...
NewsNov. 26
Two Tennessee men arrested for stealing in Cape County; conn...
NewsNov. 26
Des Arc woman aressted for alleged parental kidnapping

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
NewsNov. 26
TTF 7 committee determines its final list of maintenance projects
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
NewsNov. 25
A Missouri judge says a law banning surgery, medications for transgender minors is constitutional
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
NewsNov. 25
Special counsel moves to abandon election interference and classified documents cases against Trump
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
NewsNov. 25
‘Buy now, pay later’ is more popular than ever. It can cost more than you think
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
NewsNov. 23
Adam Glueck named Cape Girardeau's new chief of police after serving as interim leader
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
NewsNov. 23
Cape County Coroner Wavis Jordan faces potential removal as judge weighs motions
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
NewsNov. 22
Cape Girardeau man arrested for alleged attempted statutory sodomy, domestic assault
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
NewsNov. 22
Trump chooses loyalist Pam Bondi for attorney general pick after Matt Gaetz withdraws
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy