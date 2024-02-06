Hawley faces pushback for questioning Trump court appointee

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley's Monday comment President Donald Trump's nominee to a high-profile appeals court doesn't have a clear anti-abortion record is meeting swift pushback from conservatives.

Hawley on Monday told KFTK 97.1 FM Newstalk's Marc Cox he hasn't made up his mind about D.C.-area U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals nominee Neomi Rao. He said he wants to make sure she's anti-abortion, and "it's as simple as that."

Trump named Rao to replace Brett Kavanaugh after he left the influential appeals court to join the U.S. Supreme Court.

"I've got some concerns about Neomi Rao," Hawley said. "She does not have a strong record on life. She's written some things in the past that suggest to me that she might be more of a judicial activist in this area and not somebody who respects life."

Rao, who currently serves as administrator of the White House Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs, worked in the George W. Bush White House but has never tried a case in state or federal court. Without a court record to review, Hawley and other members of the Senate Judiciary Committee are instead relying on her past writings.

In one law article cited by NARAL Pro-Choice America, which lists Rao as one of "Trump's anti-choice judicial nominees," Rao wrote against the citation of Greek philosophers in the U.S. Supreme Court's Roe v. Wade abortion ruling.

"By contrast, there were many persuasive legal arguments against recognizing a constitutional right to abortion," Rao wrote. "For instance, substantive due process arguably has no textual support in the Fourteenth Amendment Due Process Clause."

Ed Whalen, president of the Judeo-Christian group Ethics and Public Policy Center, wrote in an opinion piece for the National Review online he's not clear on Rao's past or current positions on abortion. But he said she has "outstanding qualifications" and questioned Hawley's standards.