NewsAugust 31, 2017
Hawley extends opioid investigation to 7 more companies
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is widening his investigation of opioid manufacturers. Hawley, a Republican, said Wednesday he is asking seven additional companies for information related to their opioid marketing practices and their involvement with industry organizations that promote opioids.
Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is widening his investigation of opioid manufacturers.

Hawley, a Republican, said Wednesday he is asking seven additional companies for information related to their opioid marketing practices and their involvement with industry organizations that promote opioids. The companies are Allergan, Depomed, Insys, Mallinckrodt, Mylan, Pfizer and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

Hawley in June sued three other companies, saying they violated state consumer-protection laws by misleading doctors and consumers in misrepresenting risks posed by opioids. Those companies are Endo Pharmaceuticals, Purdue Pharma and Janssen Pharmaceuticals.

Hawley said in a statement the goal of the investigation is to make Missouri healthier and help end the opioid epidemic.

State News
