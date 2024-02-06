Hawley endorsing congresswoman Hartzler in 2022 Senate race

U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler has landed the endorsement of would-be colleague Josh Hawley in her 2022 Senate bid, support that one expert on Monday called "a shot in the arm" and another called "perplexing."

Hawley announced his endorsement Saturday at Missouri State Lincoln Days in St. Charles.

"This is someone who understands the moment that we're in, who understands the stakes that we're facing, and who is willing to stand up and be a strong voice of the people of Missouri," Hawley said of Hartzler, 61, who has represented a very conservative and mostly rural area of central and western Missouri in Congress since 2011.

She faces a crowded field of candidates that includes former Gov. Eric Greitens, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, fellow U.S. Rep. Billy Long and St. Louis lawyer Mark McCloskey, who gained attention in 2020 when he and his wife emerged from their home with guns to confront racial injustice protesters.

All are staunch supporters of former President Donald Trump, who has not made an endorsement, nor has he said whether he will.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., speaks to reporters on Capitol Hill on Dec. 7 in Washington. Carolyn Kaster ~ Associated Press, file

Hawley, elected in 2018, became a polarizing figure after he staged an Electoral College challenge to Trump's loss in the 2020 election and raised a fist in support of Trump supporters just before many of them stormed the Capitol in January 2021.

Still, Hawley remains very popular among Missouri Republican voters, University of Missouri-St. Louis political science professor David Kimball said.