Hawley drills down on Trump nominee despite pushback

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley on Tuesday doubled down on his apprehension about voting for President Donald Trump's nominee to a high-profile appeals court, despite pushback from conservative groups.

Hawley listed his concerns in a letter to Neomi Rao, who Trump nominated to replace Brett Kavanaugh after he was appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Hawley has said he's unsure about Rao's position on abortion, which Hawley opposes. In the letter, he included questions about her views on judicial activism and her past writings on individual choice.

Even after her nomination hearing earlier this month and a private meeting with her, "I continue to have questions about your judicial philosophy and approach to constitutional law," Hawley wrote.

Hawley is scheduled to meet with Rao again today before he and other Senate Judiciary Committee members vote on her nomination.

Conservatives groups are pushing Hawley to support her.

The Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative advocacy group that backed Kavanaugh's nomination, on Monday announced plans to spend $500,000 on television, radio and digital ads in Missouri to sway Hawley to back Rao. Americans for Prosperity also is launching digital ads urging support for her.

"A full review of Neomi Rao's record will show a nominee who is fair, impartial, and will uphold the Constitution and not legislate from the bench," Americans for Prosperity Missouri state director Jeremy Cady said in a Monday statement.