Hawley defends AG office after federal judge's sanction

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is defending his office after a federal judgeï¿½s sanction for failure to timely produce documents in a police-brutality case.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig fined the attorney generalï¿½s office $500 last week in connection with a lawsuit filed by Scott Oï¿½Rourke, who accused St. Louis police of injuring him during a 2012 protest arrest. The attorney generalï¿½s office is defending the department, which was under state control in 2012.