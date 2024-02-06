All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJanuary 30, 2018

Hawley defends AG office after federal judge's sanction

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is defending his office after a federal judgeï¿½s sanction for failure to timely produce documents in a police-brutality case. U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig fined the attorney generalï¿½s office $500 last week in connection with a lawsuit filed by Scott Oï¿½Rourke, who accused St. Louis police of injuring him ...

Associated Press

ST. LOUIS ï¿½ Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley is defending his office after a federal judgeï¿½s sanction for failure to timely produce documents in a police-brutality case.

U.S. District Judge Audrey Fleissig fined the attorney generalï¿½s office $500 last week in connection with a lawsuit filed by Scott Oï¿½Rourke, who accused St. Louis police of injuring him during a 2012 protest arrest. The attorney generalï¿½s office is defending the department, which was under state control in 2012.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hawley filed a motion asking Fleissig to reconsider. Hawley said in an interview Monday an assistant attorney general simply misinterpreted the documents request. Meanwhile, he said his office is upgrading software and instituting practices to better track cases and documents.

Hawley, a Republican, is running for the Senate seat held by Democrat Claire McCaskill.

Story Tags
State News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine posses...
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery a...
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possessio...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-2-24
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-2-24
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
NewsNov. 29
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-2-24
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
NewsNov. 29
Wappapello registered sex offender pleads guilty to possession of child pornography
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
NewsNov. 28
Transportation Trust Fund 7 street projects list to be presented at Cape Council meeting
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
NewsNov. 28
Stolen truck, broken fence can't stop farm stand at South Side Farms
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
NewsNov. 27
Lawsuit regarding alleyway use for restaurant drive-thru filed against City of Cape Girardeau
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy