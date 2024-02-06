Hawley blames Dems for incivility in politics at debate

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri Republican Senate candidate Josh Hawley blamed Democrats for a vitriolic political climate without offering any criticism of President Donald Trump during a Thursday debate with Democratic Sen. Claire McCaskill.

The debate hosted by KMBC-TV in Kansas City marked the final time the two squared off before the Nov. 6 election, when the Missouri race could be pivotal to party control of the U.S. Senate.

It came amid the discovery of crude pipe bombs targeting prominent Democratic politicians and CNN, raising the specter of election-season violence largely unknown in the U.S. and highlighting increasingly heated political rhetoric.

After the debate, Hawley called the crude mail bombs "awful" and condemned political violence on both sides. But he focused criticism during the debate on Democrats, particularly those in the Senate who he said launched a "smear campaign" against Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following allegations of sexual assault against him. He added there are "mobs popping up" following the confirmation hearings.

"This has to stop," Hawley said. "I'm willing to call out anybody who does it, but I think we've got to take responsibility where responsibility is due."

Hawley mirrored wording used by Trump, who along with Senate Republicans has been warning about what he says would be Democratic "mob rule" if they win the elections.

Trump has embraced inflammatory and often personal attacks against his opponents. He repeatedly encouraged supporters to physically attack liberal protesters during his campaign, offering to pay for their legal bills. He regularly calls media outlets such as CNN "the enemy of the people."

Hawley during the debate also criticized Clinton and former Attorney General Eric Holder, who were both targeted by explosive devices, saying they have encouraged "confrontation, if not violence."