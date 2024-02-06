Hawley asks universities to cut ties with Chinese program

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Missouri's junior U.S. senator is asking two Missouri universities to end their relationships with a program allowing the Chinese government to help teach language classes on American campuses but critics say poses a threat to national security and academic freedom.

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley on Wednesday wrote the top leaders at the University of Missouri and Webster University in St. Louis to ask them cut ties with the Confucius Institute.

Officials at both universities said they had no immediate plans to do so.

More than 100 U.S. colleges host Confucius Institutes through partnerships with Hanban, an affiliate of China's Ministry of Education. Hanban provides teachers and directors from China, along with textbooks and startup funding. A bipartisan report from Congress in February urged U.S. colleges and universities to sever ties with the institute, concluding the deals give Chinese authorities too much control over programs on U.S. soil.

Hawley's letter said the institutes are part of China's effort to "spread propaganda, suppress academic freedom and threaten the national security of the United States."