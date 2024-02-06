Have some hot chocolate; make a Christmas card

Gary Tyler, outreach specialist for Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, crafts gnome Christmas ornaments Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, as students pass by to grab a cup of hot chocolate while they navigate finals for the fall semester. ...

Gary Tyler, outreach specialist for Crisp Museum at Southeast Missouri State University's River Campus, crafts gnome Christmas ornaments Monday afternoon, Dec. 12, as students pass by to grab a cup of hot chocolate while they navigate finals for the fall semester. Tyler said the free hot chocolate will flow from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily through Friday, Dec. 16, for anyone wanting a cup of holiday warmth. Beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13, free supplies -- card stock, stickers, ribbon, cutout Santas -- will be available for anyone wanting to make a Christmas card for themselves or loved ones, Tyler noted. Rick Fahr