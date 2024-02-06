Haunting memories: WWII vet remembers horrors of Normandy on D-Day

Howard Thomas was 22 years old the day the Allies hit Omaha Beach.

Assigned to a tank battalion, he spent the preceding days under a vague dread, loading equipment and bracing for whatever waited across the English Channel.

"We knew there was something going on, but we wasn't supposed to know," he recalled. "They kept telling us, 'Talk sinks ships. Don't talk.'"

So they didn't.

Seventy-three years later, Thomas still struggles to talk about it. Most days, he's just happy to get up, drive himself to the Cape Girardeau Senior Center and visit with friends.

"I don't even like to think about it anymore," D-Day veteran Howard Thomas said, hands shaking. "I still have nightmares about it." Fred Lynch

"And to get a good meal," he said.

He did that Tuesday as well, but it was June 6. On the anniversary of the Allies' D-Day invasion of Europe during World War II, he said it's important to talk about it. It's important to remember.

He remembered being drafted in 1942.

"I really don't think it made a difference (how I felt about it) because everybody who was able-bodied was getting drafted in," he said.

He trained in Fort Knox, Kentucky, and Fort Hood, Texas, before heading to England.

Then, in 1944, he was in a boat being pushed toward Normandy, France. He and his comrades knew something was wrong.

"Our intelligence wasn't very good," he recalled. "We weren't supposed to have that much out of position."

He paused there at the table in the Senior Center, at the threshold of that day's memory. The rest came out in halting sentences, labored and short.

"The way they do that, the foot soldiers goes off the boat first," he said. "And that's when the Germans started machine-gunning. It wasn't good."

What he saw that day scarred him.

"I don't even like to think about it anymore," he said, hands shaking. "I still have nightmares about it."

He survived. Thousands of his fellow servicemen did not.