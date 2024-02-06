Haskin introduced as Cape's incoming city manager

Kenneth Haskin took the podium in the Cape Girardeau City Council chambers Thursday and said he is glad to become the ninth manager of Missouri's 16th largest municipality.

"This is a great day personally and professionally and I am humbled and deeply grateful (to the City Council) for choosing me," Haskin said before a crowd of nearly 100 spectators.

"Leadership is not easy and leadership comes with a tremendous amount of responsibility and accountability -- and I'm here to embrace both," Haskin said, adding as an ex-college football linebacker, he likes "to create energy and synergy."

Haskin, 52, praised Scott Meyer, his soon-to-be predecessor, as having done "an amazing job."

At 12 years of service, Meyer is the longest manager in Cape Girardeau's history since the municipality went to a city manager form of governance in 1966.

Kenneth Haskin, who will become city manager in June, speaks about how he looks forward to the position during Thursday's news conference in the chambers of the Cape Girardeau City Council in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

Haskin noted he was a recent finalist for two city manager jobs, including Cape Girardeau.

Haskin responded to a series of questions posed by the Southeast Missourian after his introduction by Mayor Bob Fox.

Why did you resign the city manager role in Texarkana, Arkansas, in late March?

I can't go into everything that happened in executive session but I can say the Texarkana community is wonderful and the people there supported me a great deal.

I was there for close to 15 years and this was just a good time for me to move on.

I'd considered resigning for months.

You were the first person of color to be city manager in Texarkana and now you're the first in Cape Girardeau, too. How does it feel to be a pioneer?

It's wonderful. The community (here) has embraced me a great deal.

I look at this as an opportunity to perform at a high level.

No matter where you come from, how much money you have or what you look like, opportunities exist for people who work hard every single day to prove themselves.

Chief Wes Blair has been trying to diversify Cape Girardeau's police force in a very difficult climate right now for law enforcement. Do you think your hiring will encourage people of color to make application to the department?

I certainly hope so. I've met with the chief and he has vigorously been pursuing officers, trying to diversify.

Incoming city manager Kenneth Haskin speaks at Thursday's news conference while the outgoing manager, Scott Meyer, back left, watches in the chambers of the Cape Girardeau City Council in Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

I think a lot of it has to do with making sure from an administrative standpoint, that we support police because officers have been demonized, quite frankly, all over the country.